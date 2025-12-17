Life Story: Joan Barbara Potosnak; Mother Of Township Councilmember

Joan Barbara Potosnak (Maiden: Miskovsky), a true renaissance woman, passed peacefully on December 13, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan lived a life defined by curiosity, resilience, and generosity. She never stopped learning, fixing, teaching, or connecting with others. Beginning her career at United Parcel Service loading trucks, Joan quickly distinguished herself through intelligence and determination, working her way into a role as a business analyst. There, she collaborated alongside MBAs to design and implement international shipping logistics—an achievement she earned through grit, insight, and a deep understanding of shipping systems and people.

Outside of work, Joan embraced life fully and energetically. She loved cooking for others, gardening at the Montville community garden and then later at their home with her son Ed and partner John, and, most of all, talking with people—always eager to learn their stories and help however she could. Her hands were rarely idle. Joan enjoyed fixing things of all kinds.

Athletics and entrepreneurship were also central to Joan’s life. She became a tennis professional and instructor at the Lake Valhalla Club, sharing both skill and enthusiasm with her students. She later opened her own tennis shop in Lake Hiawatha, fittingly named Call It Love, reflecting both her passion for the sport and her generous spirit. As Joan got older, she found a passion for golf, especially when she played with her son Greg, family, and friends. She often made new friends while out on the course.

Joan treasured her friendships deeply and the poker nights, card games, dinners out, and laughter-filled evenings. These moments of connection were the heart beat of her life.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, Emil and Anna Miskovsky; six siblings, and her son, David S. Potosnak of Montville—all of whom remained close to her heart throughout her life.

She is survived by her devoted sons, Gregory E. Potosnak and Edward Potosnak III, who were the pride and joy of her life and whom she loved deeply; her loving brother, Nicholas Miskovsky, and his wife, Peggy, of State College, PA; many wonderful nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.

Above all, Joan will be remembered for her warmth, her independence, her willingness to help, and her ability to make others feel seen and valued. She leaves behind a legacy of love, capability, and kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Joan’s memory will live on in the many lives she touched, the problems she solved, the games she played, and the love she gave so freely. Joan loved flowers, but if you inclined to donate in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Joan B. Potosnak to Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Memorial Visiting from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. December 19 at Keri-Lozito Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park.

A Memorial Service will take place during the visiting hours at 7:30 p.m.

Interment of cremains will take place at 10 a.m. December 20 at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 120 Saddle River Road, South Hackensack.

