Life Story: Janet L. LaCorte, 94; Mother Of Township Resident

Janet L. LaCorte (née Rivera) passed away peacefully on October 10 at the age of 94.

Born on April 10, 1931, in Elizabeth, Janet was the daughter of Mary (née Loffredo) and Anthony Rivera. She grew up in Elizabeth and became a longtime resident of Berkeley Heights, where she lived from 1984 until relocating to Warren in 2023.

Janet had a deep love for people, especially children, and found her greatest joy in her grandchildren. Her family was the center of her world. She and her beloved husband, Rosario LaCorte, were devoted parishioners at the Church of the Little Flower in Berkeley Heights.

A gracious and generous hostess, Janet loved having company in her home and created a warm and welcoming environment for all who entered. Her kindness, faith, and devotion to her family and friends were hallmarks of a life well lived.

Janet was predeceased by her cherished husband of 72 years, Rosario LaCorte, as well as her siblings: John Rivera, Emily Grande, Rose Jacky, and Dorothy Raymond.

She is survived by her loving children: Robert LaCorte and his wife Nancy, Michael LaCorte and his wife Livia, Maryann Endick and her husband Mel, Eileen Mroczek and her husband Michael, and Thomas LaCorte and his wife Mary. She also leaves behind her siblings Violet Ruetsch and Larry Rivera with his wife Betty. Janet was the proud grandmother of Jennifer Van Anden and her husband Chris, Katie Brommer and her husband Kevin, Dani Sepe, Alyssa McMahon and her husband Danny, Michael Mroczek and his wife Tori, Devon Sepe, Taylor LaCorte, Tara Farley and her husband JC, and Brian LaCorte. She is also survived by five adored great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial. Click here to view the mass via livestream

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting https://www.alz.org/

