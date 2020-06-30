Life Story: Jane M. Wicke, 90; Former President Of Township Senior Club

Jane M. Wicke, 90, died June 29 at Parker in Somerset.

Mrs. Wicke was born January 8, 1930 in New Brunswick to the late James and Grace (Morris) Collins. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

Mrs. Wicke was preceded in death by her first spouse, Edward J. Sypeck in 1969 and her second spouse, George M. Wicke in 2013. She is also predeceased by her brothers, Donald Collins and Jack Collins.

She is survived by her beloved son, Edward Douglas Sypeck and his wife Karen Symes of Malden, MA and her sister, Barbara Pfeifer.

Jane was an administrative assistant for Judge John J. Rafferty of the New Jersey Court of Appeals in New Brunswick, where she worked for many years. She was also employed by Somerset County Juvenile Probation Department, until her retirement.

She also served as the president of the Franklin Township Senior Center. Jane loved to travel making numerous road trips across the US, but most of all she was very proud of her son and daughter in laws accomplishments. Her son, Edward “Doug” Sypeck is a retired Software Engineer and Development Director at Lotus Development and IBM, and his wife Karen Symes is an Assistant Dean of Student Affairs and Associate Professor of Biochemistry at Boston University School of Medicine.

Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. July 2.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. July 2 at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at https://action.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015 or Contributions can be mailed to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203.



