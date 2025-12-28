Life Story: Jamie Mark Farkas, 68; Was Corrections Officer

Mr. Jamie Mark Farkas, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 24 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Jamie was born on December 22, 1957, to the late Geza Mark Farkas and Clair Lydia (Falcon) Farkas. He was raised in Edison, where he attended the Edison public school system.

Following his graduation from high school, Jamie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1982. He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1986. Upon returning home, Jamie began his professional career as a corrections officer with the Middlesex County Department of Corrections. During this time, he met his loving wife and lifelong partner, Theresa Marie (Chillscyzn) Farkas.

In 1988, Jamie and Theresa moved to Somerset,, where they built their home and raised their family. The couple married in 1991. Jamie continued his distinguished career as a corrections officer with the Trenton State Department of Corrections until his retirement in 2015.

A man deeply committed to service, Jamie was a life member of the South Bound Brook Volunteer Fire Department, where he proudly served as Chief during the terms of 2002–2003 and 2013–2014. He was also a volunteer with the Somerset/Bound Brook Moose Lodge #988 and an Elk member of the Somerville Elks.

Jamie was known for his strong work ethic and generous spirit. He found great joy in hosting barbecues and family gatherings and cherished time spent with loved ones. He found peace in the outdoors, frequently camping with his wife Theresa at Assateague Island in Maryland and throughout North Jersey. He also enjoyed fishing and time at the beach, often casting a line in Cape May and at Farrington Lake.

Jamie was predeceased by his parents, Geza Mark Farkas and Clair Lydia (Falcon) Farkas; his stepmother, Helen Farkas (Katelus); his sister, Michelle Farkas (Pryslak) of Metuchen, and his brother, Jeff Farkas of Edison.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa Marie Farkas (Chillscyzn); his sons, Christopher Mark Farkas and Matthew Justin Farkas; his brothers, Jason Farkas and Gary Katelus, and his sister, Karen Robilotts. He is also survived by his cherished granddaughter, Xiomi Bree Farkas of Somerset, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jamie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A formal visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon December 30 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1640 Amwell Road, Somerset.

A funeral service will follow at noon at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church via this link: https://www.eservicepayments.com/cgi-bin/Vanco_ver3.vps?appver3=wWsk24ZWJSTZKsGd1RMKlg0BDvsSG3VIWQCPJNNxD8upkiY7JlDavDsozUE7KG0nFx2NSo8LdUKGuGuF396vbbFSih_LS_xhX8rkNDvn1CWXHubq5Z7ap5JVmPErc4ZeYHCKCZhESjGNQmZ5B-6dx0LaN9A4VU6-AP89PxU96uo=&ver=3

