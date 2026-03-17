Life Story: Irma Felicia Chandler, 74; Native Of St. Thomas U.S.V.I.

Irma Felicia Chandler was born on September 10, 1951, in Charlotte Amalie, on the beautiful and tropical island of St. Thomas, U. S. Virgin Islands. She lived on St. Thomas until the age of six and then relocated with her parents and siblings to New York City. Her parents settled in the borough of the Bronx, where they were reunited with other family and friends who had previously relocated from St. Thomas.

She attended New York City schools and was a very conscientious and diligent student. She graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx and continued her educational pursuits at Lehman College. She graduated from Lehman with a Baccalaureate degree while majoring in English.

In 1970 her parents, Albertha and Ellrige King, bought a home and moved to Brooklyn. They were determined to give their children the opportunities they never had but desired. Irma was the second oldest of five children and inherited the responsibilities that came with being the second oldest. Because of her maturity and judgement, she became a second mother to her younger siblings. Her parents worked constantly, day shift and night shift, and very often left her to manage the affairs of the house. Those duties included cooking, cleaning, washing clothes and even disciplining her sometimes unruly younger brothers. Because of her responsible nature, it allowed her parents to rest assured knowing that everyone did their homework, individual chores and was in the house at a decent time. The evenings usually ended with her reading fairy tales and adventure stories to her younger siblings as a reward for their good behavior. As a special treat, she would buy milkshakes, popcorn and penny candy and have everyone gather on the living room floor in anticipation of watching” The Wizard of Oz”, “Bye Bye Birdie” or “The West Side Story”. She was nurturing and kind.

In 1973 she met Whitfield (Ted) Chandler. Their admiration grew into love, and they were married in 1977. They lived in Brooklyn for many years before buying a home in Somerset. There they raised their three daughters, Cyrene, Indira, and Maegan. She made sure to instill the value of hard work, respect, and integrity in her children. Each of her daughters obtained advanced degrees, which made her extremely proud. Irma worked for the NYC Transit Authority as well as for the State of NJ. For many years she was a stay-at-home mom who poured into her children’s lives. She passed on her lifelong passion for reading to her children and family, especially the works of William Shakespeare. She loved watching classic movies, shopping, crafting and gardening. Some would say one of her favorite things was reminiscing for hours on the phone with friends and family. That included countless hours on the phone with her baby sister Jacqueline, almost on a daily basis. She was like Jackie’s second mom and they built an unbreakable sisterhood.

Christmas was always a special time for Irma. She took great pleasure in decorating her usually multiple Christmas trees and wrapping gifts that usually were purchased months in advance. Later in life, her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved pets and grandchildren.

Irma peacefully passed away on March 10. She is predeceased by her loving parents Ellrige and Albertha King and her older brother Norris King.

Irma is survived by her husband Whitfield; daughters Cyrene Azim, Indira King and Maegan Chandler; sons-in-law Abdur Azim, Andre King; sister Jaqueline King; brothers Keith and Stanley King; sister-in-law Sharon King; brother- in -law Stephen Best, and grandchildren Adam and Amir Azim and Nandi and Zion King.

She also leaves a host of beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with funeral services at 11 a.m.

Committal service and interment to follow in Elmwood Cemetery, North Brunswick.

Your Thoughts

comments