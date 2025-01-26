Life Story: Henry J Weachock, 94; Korean War Veteran

Henry J Weachock of Franklin Park entered into eternal life on January 24 at home with his family by his side. He was 94.

Born in Buck Run, PA , Mr. Weachock resided in Franklin Park for the past 63 years.

Prior to his retirement in 1994, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for over 20 years with Reckett & Benckiser located in Hillsborough.

Mr. Weachock proudly served his country with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He also was a member of the VFW Post 9111 of Kendall Park.

Henry was a communicant of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park.

Predeceased by his parents Jozef and Ewa (Pastuch) Wojcik “Weachock” three brothers, Joseph, John and Carl, and three sisters, Mary, Genevieve and Lillian.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years Helen (Tulenko) Weachock; his two sons, Richard (Pam) and Michael Weachock; two daughters, Diane Hurley (Dan), and Maryann Weachock; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with 3 on the way, and his brother-in-law, John and Helen Tulenko.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. January 28 in the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. January 29 from the funeral home, thence to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, for a 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Interment to follow at 11:30 a.m. January 30 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Minersville, PA.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts to Franklin Township Second Chance for Animals, PO Box 5172, Somerset, NJ 08873 or to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park.

