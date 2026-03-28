Life Story: Gregory ‘Rocco’ Pagano, 61; Owned Central Jersey Fence

Gregory ‘Rocco’ Pagano passed away on March 25 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 61.

Rocco was born in a Sicilian-American family in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township. He grew up on a farm, graduated from Franklin Township High School, and was a skilled boxer in his youth, which is how he earned the nickname Rocco.

He was a career-long fence guy. From 1980 up until his death, he was owner and operator of Central Jersey Fence in Somerset, which he established while in high school. He designed the Roc-slide gate, which he welded himself.

He was an outstanding member of his community who always went above and beyond for others. He was an avid bow hunter for most of his life, and he loved cars, motorsports, splitting firewood, practicing with his whip, and listening to all kinds of music, especially doo-wop. He also enjoyed collecting knives, flashlights, and outdoor gear.

He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Pagano; his mother, Marie Pagano, and his brother, Anthony Pagano.

Rocco will forever remain in the hearts of his wife of 40 years, Cynthia Olear Pagano; their children, Gregory and Holly, Gregory’s wife; Vicki (Rocco’s daughter-in-law); his nephew, Anthony, who was like a son to him; Anthony’s wife, Katie, and their son, Rocco’s “little buddy,” Miles.

Rocco will also be cherished in the hearts of his elder sister, Patty Pagano; his little sister, Ellen Kessler; her husband, Jon; their children, Brendan, Megan, and Lauren, and his cousin, AJ. Other family members he leaves behind include his niece, Nicole; her husband, Tony, and their children, Mason and Scarlett.

He is now reunited with his deceased loved ones and his best friends, Shelton and Charlie, in heaven, and is likely doing some repair work on the pearly gates.

Visiting will be held from 4-8 p.m. April 1 and 9-11:30 a.m. April 2 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, and graveside services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.

Your Thoughts

comments