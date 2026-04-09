Life Story: Gary J. Unterman, 83; Founded Computer Resources Corporation

Gary J. Unterman of Somerset passed away on April 7, at the age of 83.

Born in New Brunswick and raised in Highland Park, he lived in Metuchen with his family before moving to Somerset, where he resided for more than 30 years.

He worked as a computer consultant for more than four decades, predominantly in the banking and brokerage industries. Mr. Unterman was the founder and president of Computer Resources Corporation, Management Consultants. He was a Certified Data Processor (CDP) and a recognized expert in foreign exchange trade processing as it related to the financial services sector. He was listed in Who’s Who in American Business and Data Processing and was a proud graduate of Rutgers University, Class of 1964.

Mr. Unterman was a friend and benefactor of Pomona College in Claremont, California, and a life member of The Hawley Society of Pomona College. In addition, he was a member of Temple Beth El, Somerset; the American Jewish Congress; B’nai B’rith; the Rutgers University Alumni Association; Tau Delta Phi Fraternity, and the Data Processing Management Association.

He was predeceased by his parents, Israel and Yetta Unterman.

He is survived by his son, David Unterman of Washington, D.C.; his daughter, Dr. Sharon Counts of Brooklyn, NY; his sisters, Judith Unterman Rosenzweig and Ruth Unterman; his nephew, Harrison Unterman, and his four grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Unterman, and Wilder and Dashiell Counts.

Graveside services will be held at 10:45 a.m. April 12 at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge. Please meet at the cemetery office to process together to the gravesite.

Funeral services are being handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

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