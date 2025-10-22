Life Story: Eleanor Nagy, 97; Active In St. Matthias

Eleanor Nagy of Somerset passed away on October 20 at the Complete Care at Park Place Nursing Center in South Brunswick. She was 97.

Born and raised in New York City, she lived in Rhode Island and Carteret before moving to Somerset.

She worked as a Receptionist at St. Joseph’s Church in Carteret.

Eleanor was a woman of strong faith, a devout Catholic and active at both St. Joseph’s Church in Carteret and St. Matthias Church in Somerset, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter’s Hospital as well as various nursing homes. She served as a Lector at both daily and weekend masses. She was member of the church’s crochet group, making prayer shawls as lap blankets for those in wheelchairs well into her 80s. Above all, she was a very devoted ‘Nan’ to her grandchildren and ‘Gigi’ to her great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Josephine and William Miller; sister, Mildred Czimcharo and her husband John; sisters, Florence, Victoria and Caroline; godson, John William Czimcharo, Jr., and great-grandson, Liam James Karakowski.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Louise and James Karakowski of Somerset; grandchildren, William and wife Dana, Allison Karakowski and boyfriend William Flores; great-grandchildren, Miles Liam Karakowski and Mateo James Karakowski-Flores, godchildren Billie Jean Czimcharo and Christopher Czimcharo; his partner, Jennifer McCarthy; great-niece Kennedy and great nephew Quinn Czimcharo; nephew, Joseph Czimcharo; great-nieces Olivia and Emily Czimcharo, and dear friend Gail Lukaczewski.

Cremation has been held privately.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. October 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. October 24 at the funeral home, followed by Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Matthias Church, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset, New Jersey 08873.

