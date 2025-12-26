Life Story: Eileen Veronica Walsh Flahive, 85; Was Nurse

Eileen Veronica Walsh Flahive left behind a life filled with love, joy, and much laughter when she passed on December 23, 2025 with family at her side.

Eileen touched many lives with a sparkling and joyful personality and was always ready to share a laugh. She now joins her husband Bill, with whom she raised a family, traveled frequently and shared many happy times. Eileen also joins her parents Maurice and Mary Walsh who came to the States from Mitchelstown and Fermoy, County Cork, where Eileen still has Walsh family. She is also reunited with her sister Catherine Walsh (Congregation de Notre Dame, Fairfield, CT) and her brother Thomas Walsh and his wife Caroline.

From the Walsh home in the Parkchester section of Bronx, NY, Eileen attended St. Anthony School and Villa Marie Academy before graduating from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in Manhattan. In Eileen’s early career in nursing, she worked at St. Vincent’s Hospital and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Eileen married Bill Flahive in 1961 and after a stint at Ft. Devens, MA, where they met lifelong friends in the U.S. Army, the couple settled in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx where the young Flahives started their family. Eileen and Bill moved to Somerset after the birth of daughter Madeline and son Bill. A second daughter Sue, always her parents’ favorite, completed Eileen’s happy family. Eileen had many friends in the neighborhood in Somerset, her time at Cedar Hill Swim Club, and as a long-time parishioner at St. Matthias Church.

Professionally, Eileen worked at Somerset Medical Center and Hurtado Health Center, Rutgers University, before beginning a long and rewarding career at Johnson & Johnson. Eileen had many close colleagues and friends at J & J who she cherished in her retirement years.

Six grandchildren were a great source of pride and joy for Eileen. Rose (Cory), Sean, Alannah, Kevin, Jacqueline, and Anthony share their grandmother’s zest for life and laughter, learned first-hand from Nanny at family gatherings and on memorable trips.

Eileen loved and joked frequently with her sons-in-law Leo DiNardo and Fred McCourt, and her daughter-in-law Carol Cronheim. Eileen took great pleasure in seeing her nieces and nephews, Jeanne, Bob, John, Rich, Dianne and Michael and well as their spouses and children.

Later in life, Eilleen moved to Monroe and she and her children were extremely grateful for the tremendous assistance she received from caring staff at Monroe Village and the Willow neighborhood of Village Point. Eileen was greatly appreciative for her fellow nurses, most especially Gabriela Abril.

Friends are invited to join Eileen’s family from 4-8 p.m. December 29 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will begin 9:30 a.m. December 30 at the Gleason Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 10 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Internment and committal services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, after mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen’s memory to the Clear Thoughts Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to seeing a world free of dementia at www.clearthoughtsfoundation.org.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments