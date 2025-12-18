Life Story: Eileen E. Weber, 97; Longtime St. Matthias Parishioner

Eileen E. Weber, 97, passed away on December 16 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Born on March 16, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, Eileen was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Murphy) Flynn. During the Great Depression, she and her family relocated to Newfoundland before returning to Brooklyn, where she lived until 1963. That year, Eileen settled in Somerset, where she made her home for many years.

Eileen worked as a secretary at Regency Assisted Living in Somerset, a role she held with dedication and pride. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church, where she was actively involved in the Rosary Society and the church bowling league. A woman of many simple joys, Eileen loved playing Bingo, completing crossword puzzles, reading and often finishing a book each week, crocheting, knitting, and occasionally trying her luck in Atlantic City. Above all else, she cherished her family and found her greatest happiness in time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, James Weber; her brothers, Tom and John Flynn, and her sisters, Marge Kegel and Ethel O’Shea.

Eileen is survived by her devoted children, sons Jim Weber and his wife Mary, Tom Weber and his wife Donna, and Bill Weber and his wife Jeanne; daughters Jean Goetz and her husband Rick, and Mary Beth Weber, and her sister, Jane Bavoso. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Patrick, Amy, Chris, Matthew, Meghan, Andrew, Katy, Michael, and Joe, and her treasured great-grandchildren Cassidy, Brianna, Matty, Kate, Josie, Ellie, Savannah, Paige, Fisher, Ethan, Norah, and Wyatt, along with many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. December 23 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, followed by burial and committal services at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Eileen E. Weber may be made to St. Matthias Church at https://stmatthias.net/give or 168 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Somerset, NJ 08873.

