Life Story: Douglas Shendell, 72; Devoted Mets Fan

Mr. Douglas Shendell passed away on December 23 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 72 years old.

Mr. Shendell was born in Queens and was raised in Roslyn, NY. He graduated from Roslyn High School where he ran track. He continued his education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in marketing from Bryant College.

He resided in Massapequa, New York for many years before moving to Somerset. He was employed for more than 15 years by Global Auto Mall in North Plainfield and retired in 2024 from Auto Hub in North Brunswick. He was a devoted NY Mets fan and enjoyed watching college football and basketball.

He was predeceased by his parents, Hyman and Mildrose Shendell, and his brother, Jeffrey Shendell.

Mr. Shendell is survived by his wife of 43 years, Randi Shendell, and their children, Heather Shendell, Brooke Provost and her husband Zachary, their daughter Juliet, and Kimberly Shendell.

He is also survived by his sister Glenda Cannon and her husband Patrick James; his sister-in-law Marsha Shendell, and nephews Derek and Craig Shendell.

Funeral services were held privately. Please consider a contribution in Mr. Shendell’s name to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center CranioFacial Clinic. Also, please donate to the American Diabetes Association on his behalf.

