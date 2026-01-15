Life Story: Deneice S. Kinghorn, 70; Talented Musician, Family Librarian

Deneice S. Kinghorn, 70, passed away on January 2 at her home following a nearly 5-year battle with colon cancer.

She was known for her faith, love of learning, musical talent, and lifelong devotion to her family and serving others.

Deneice was born on July 6, 1955, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Clyde Raymond and Afton Lucille Scott. She grew up on the family farm and was especially skilled as a teenager in driving a hay swather. She graduated from West Jefferson High School in Terreton, ID in 1973 and attended Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) in Rexburg, ID, for two years. She worked for her brother-in-law in Missoula, MT as a receptionist and sales clerk for a year and then moved to Provo, UT, where she worked in the sheet music department at Wakefields from 1976 to 1983 as a clerk and pianist.

She married John Kinghorn on November 11, 1980, in Idaho Falls, ID. During the early years of their marriage, they lived in Provo, UT and later in Alexandria, VA, while John worked for the federal government in Washington, DC. In 1985, they moved to the Middlebush section of Franklin Township where, except for a few short breaks, she lived in the same house through the remainder of her life.

Deneice enjoyed learning and was committed to completing the college degree that she started working on as a young adult. From 2011 to 2016, she completed online studies at BYU-Idaho and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in University Studies with near-perfect grades.

From 2017-2022, Deneice served with John as a teacher at Shandong Normal University in Jinan, China, a truly life-changing experience. Her students loved her dearly as they felt her love and concern for their success. Deneice and John traveled extensively throughout the country between school terms and found a deep appreciation for China’s natural beauty, rich history, and culture. They came to truly love the country and the people of China.

Deneice was a talented homemaker, especially skilled in sewing, gardening and home food preservation. She filled her home with a wide variety of books, essentially serving as the family librarian. Her hobbies included needlework and raising houseplants, especially orchids.

As a talented musician, she found joy making music at home with her family. She sang in church choirs, accompanied individuals and choirs as a pianist and served as organist for her church congregations. She was also actively involved in her children’s schools, serving in parent/teacher organizations and continuing their education in the home.

She was a lifelong, dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was deeply committed to ensuring that her home was centered around faith in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed doing family history work and attending the temple. She served in a wide variety of church service positions, including working with children in the Primary organization, teaching early morning seminary for nine years, serving adult women through leadership and teaching roles in the Relief Society, and volunteering at the Bishop’s Storehouse food distribution system for more than two years to assist individuals and families in need.

Deneice was sincerely selfless in her orientation and never sought glory, attention or honors. She spent her life serving others with kindness and love. Her greatest joy in life was the sweet association that she had with her family. She delighted in seeing her values and deeply held beliefs, inherited from her parents and ancestors, being passed on through her children and grandchildren as a lasting legacy for future generations.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother, Stanley Scott.

Deneice is survived by her husband, John Kinghorn; eight children, Scott Kinghorn (Cassandra), Stanwood, WA, Daniel Kinghorn (Patricia), New London, WI, Sarah Lamoreaux (Larin), Las Vegas, NV, Emily Kinghorn (Roux), Ogden, UT, Alexander Kinghorn (Kaylee), Marysville, WA, Benjamin Kinghorn (Kassandra), Somerville, Rebecca Burr (Thomas), Ogden, UT, and Jeffrey Kinghorn (Jacey), Nampa, ID; a step-daughter, Brooke Snow (Shane), Gainesville, TX; four siblings: Ruth Maughn, Wallace, ID, Deral Scott, Mountain View, WY, Kenneth Scott, Mapleton, UT, and Blaine Scott, Logan, UT, 19 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Private burial services were conducted on January 5. The public is invited to the following on Saturday, January 24, 2026:

Dedication of the grave at 3 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 1823 Amwell Road.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4-4:45 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. memorial service and a 6:30 p.m. open house at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 303 Dunhams Corner Road, East Brunswick.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, we invite you to use this link to watch the service online at 5 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/99012107002?pwd=iWxSsoCwD0iaM2cFg7YYUbaxSvZRVI.1

