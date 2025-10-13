Life Story: Claire Levine, 94; Mother Of Former Mayor, Freeholder

Claire Levine, 94, of Edison, mother of former Township Mayor and Somerset County Freeholder Brian Levine, passed away on October 11 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born on January 17, 1931, in Montreal, Canada, to the late Lou and Tilly (Fisher) Renis, Claire was raised in Montreal and came to the United States in 1951. She first settled in Irvington, before making Edison her longtime home.

Claire began her career doing clerical work, where she had the opportunity to work with some of the earliest IBM computers at Organon. Later in life, she found joy in serving her community as a crossing guard for Edison Township and as a lunch aide in the Edison School System.

Claire had a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. She enjoyed collecting antiques, reading, and spending time with her family; who brought her the greatest joy of all.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Levine; her sister, Rita Goldberg, and her daughter-in-law, Lori Goldblatt.

In addition to her son Brian, surviving are her devoted children, Gary Levine and his wife Celeste Mattino-Levine, and Lisa Levine; her brother, Paul Renis; her cherished grandchildren, Megan Mattino-Levine, Ariella and Shira Levine, and Ross and Rachyl Rackin, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Shiva will be observed from 6-9 p.m. October 16 at 8 Pucillo Lane, Somerset.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. October 13 at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 189 Gill Lane, Woodbridge Township. Rabbi Eli Garfinkle of Temple Beth El will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund, 42 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021, or online at www.jnf.org.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

