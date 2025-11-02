Life Story: Charles ‘Charlie’ Faherty, 81; Was Army National Guard Veteran

Charles “Charlie” Faherty, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 30, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 81 years old.

Born in March 1944 in the Bronx, Charlie was a proud son of the borough he carried in his heart throughout his life. He attended Rice High School in the Bronx and later served honorably in the Army National Guard.

Charlie spent much of his professional life in the finance and accounting departments of several consumer electronics companies. His career evolved over the years as he transitioned into residential and then commercial real estate, ultimately concluding his working life as a mergers and acquisitions consultant for private educational institutions and related organizations.

After retiring, Charlie found his greatest joy in spending time with his three cherished grandchildren, who were the light of his life. A lifelong sports fan, Charlie was a devoted supporter of Rutgers University football and basketball, proudly holding season tickets for many years.

Charlie was happily married to his sweetheart, Eileen, for 59 wonderful years. Together they built a loving family and a lifetime of memories.

He is survived by Eileen; his sons, Andrew, of Harrison, and Douglas (and Jazmine), of Somerset, and his adored grandchildren Nora, Owen, and Alice.

Charlie will be remembered for his loyalty, humor, and deep love for his family—and for the Bronx spirit he carried wherever he went.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Franklin Township Food Bank, an organization dear to Charlie’s heart.

