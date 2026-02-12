Life Story: Carol W. Rossler, 88; Former St. Matthias Secretary

Carol W. Rossler passed away on February 11 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. She was 88 years old.

Born in Queens, New York, Carol was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Hirsch) Wagner. She was raised in Elmhurst and attended Cathedral High School in Manhattan. She then went on to graduate from the Katharine Gibbs secretarial program. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Eugene Rossler, and together they later settled in Somerset, where they raised their family.

Carol began her professional career at the American Can Company, where she worked from 1956 to 1965. She then dedicated herself to her family as a homemaker. In 1976, she returned to the workforce as a secretary at St. Matthias Parochial School. In 1981, Carol began a long and successful career with Digital Equipment Corporation in Piscataway, serving as a manager for 19 years before retiring.

Carol was a parishioner of St. Peter’s Church in New Brunswick. She was an active member and former vice president of the Pieced Together Quilters, a quilt guild in Bridgewater. She also found great joy in gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles, watching PBS Masterpiece Theater and was a 30-year subscriber to the George Street Playhouse. Carol was an exceptional seamstress, making clothing for both herself and her girls. She knitted many beautiful sweaters, and scarves for family members and was a prolific quilter. She was a fabulous cook and was a “foodie” before it was even trendy. Carol enjoyed retirement traveling with her beloved Gene throughout the US and Europe. She was especially fond of her summer vacations on Cape Cod with her family. She will be deeply missed.

Carol was predeceased by her loving husband, Eugene Rossler, and her brother, Joseph Wagner Jr.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Marian Honeczy, Kirsten Vogl and her husband, Stephen, and Jennifer Rossler. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Lilian, Christopher, and Kurt, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. February 15 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. February 16 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to the Pieced Together Quilters, PO Box 8097, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.

