Life Story: Bernice C. Woldman, 95; Former Executive Director Of Franklin Food Bank

Bernice C. Woldman of Somerset died peacefully on October 12 at her home.

She was 95.

Born in the Bronx, NY, Mrs. Woldman resided in East Orange before moving to Somerset 40 years ago.

Prior to her retirement in 1995, she worked as a Social Worker with the Somerset County Board of Social Services, Somerville for 30 years.

Bernice was a member of the Franklin Township Rotary Club and the Democratic Club. She was a volunteer with the Franklin Food Bank for many years, serving as the Executive Director from 1995 to 1999. Mrs. Woldman was involved with several theater groups: the Villagers Theater of Somerset where she served as President from 1998 to 2000, the Brook Theater of Bound Brook and the Circle Theater of Piscataway.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse, in 2002; a brother, Arnold Miller, and a sister, Shirley Scisorek.

Surviving are two daughters, Helaine Pfaff and Arlene Freiberg, and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. October 15 in the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Interment to follow in Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.

Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to the time of services.

