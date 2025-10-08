Life Story: Bernard Brown, 88; Ran NY Advertising Company

Mr. Bernard Brown passed away on October 7 at the Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset. He was 88 years old.

Mr. Brown was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from James Madison High School where he excelled at tennis and swimming. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served our country faithfully and was honorably discharged. He continued his education at Brooklyn College and received a Bachelor’s degree. Soon after, he and his beloved wife Mildred moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township where they would raise their young family.

He had a lengthy career in the advertising field. He was employed by Grey Advertising and Cushman Wakefield prior to opening his own firm. He ran Brown Advertising, Inc. out of his Broadway office in Manhattan for many years and was fortunate enough to retire at the age of 58.

Mr. Brown and his wife Mildred moved to the 55-and-over community, Somerset Run,in 2004. They made many wonderful friends there. Always remaining active, Bernie started a cycling club in the community and also enjoyed walking and swimming in the community pools.

He was pre-deceased by his son, David Brown and a brother, Gerald Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mildred Brown. He is also survived by his daughter, Lori Shea and her husband John; sister,Janet Miller, and his loving grandchildren Danielle Brodeur and her wife Kelsy and Michael Slabine who lovingly know him as “Papa.”

Graveside services will take place on October 12.

