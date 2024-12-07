Life Story: Beatrice Cohen, 94; Loved Animals

Beatrice Cohen, 94, passed away peacefully on December 5 at Stein Assisted Living in Somerset.

Born on April 14, 1930, in Lakewood, she was the beloved daughter of the late Issac and Molly Perlin. She grew up in Lakewood then spent much of her life in Parsippany before settling in Somerset.

A hardworking and dedicated professional, she enjoyed a fulfilling career in credit and collections at Mennen in Morristown. Beatrice’s true joy came from her family and the companionship of her cherished cats. She found endless happiness in the lives and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her warmth, humor, and enduring love left a mark on everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Saul Cohen; her son, Gerald Bernstein; and her brothers, Milton and Mike Perlin.

Beatrice is survived by her sons, Mitchel Bernstein and his wife Laura San Roman, and Alan Bernstein and his wife Janice Weinberg. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Cara, Taylor, Serena, Talia, Danny, Shawn, and Maureen, as well as her seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. December 8 at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in Beatrice’s memory to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter, 475 Demott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873, in honor of her deep love for animals.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments