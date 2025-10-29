Life Story: Antonio Benamer, 68; Was Registered Nurse At Somerset Woods

Antonio Benamer of Somerset passed away on October 26 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 68.

Born in Quezon Province, Philippines, he immigrated to the United States in 1986, settling first in New York City before moving to Hammonton, then Somerset.

He worked as a Registered Nurse at the Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somerset before his passing.

Antonio enjoyed cooking, working with electronics and computers, listening to various types of music, and reading – always with a cup of tea at his side.

Surviving are his wife, Maria; sons, Haribon and Lucio Benamer, both of Somerset, and daughter, Waling Benamer of Randolph.

Private cremation services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments