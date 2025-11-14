Life Story: Alan F. Becher, 93; Korean War Veteran

Alan F. Becher of Somerset passed away on November 12 at home. He was 93.

Born in Newark, he lived in Irvington and Elizabeth before moving to Somerset 40 years ago.

Alan worked as a Tool & Die Maker for National Can Inc., Piscataway, for 30 years before retiring in 2001.

He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

Alan enjoyed playing poker at the Renaissance Club House in Somerset as well as trips to Atlantic City and to Las Vegas with his brothers and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard (2012) and Sheldon (2021), and a nephew, Jeffrey.

Surviving are his companion of 45 years, Julie Elliano; four nephews, Michael, Robert, Scott, and Gary Becher, and one niece, Robin Ware.

Graveside services and committal will be held 11 a.m. November 16th at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge. Please meet at the Cemetery office by 10:45 a.m.

Arrangements are being held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

