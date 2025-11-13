Life Story: Alan Daniel, 83; Longtime Township Volunteer

Mr. Alan Daniel passed away on November 11 at St. Peter’s Medical Center in New Brunswick with his loving family by his side. He was 83 years old.

Mr. Daniel was born and raised in Jersey City. His family relocated to New Brunswick in his later youth and Mr. Daniel graduated from New Brunswick High School. He was very proud to be a Zebra, Class of 1960. He enjoyed frequently attending his Class Reunions with his last one in June of this year.

He and his wife settled in Franklin Township where they would raise their growing family.

Mr. Daniel was employed at Korvette’s in North Brunswick as a Manager before a lengthy career at Delco Battery in New Brunswick. At the same time, he ran his own business, Daniel Cleaning and Hauling, which he operated for over 45 years. Big Al was always a hard worker but nothing was more important then his family.

Alan was a diehard Brooklyn (LA) Dodger, Greenbay Packer and NASCAR Fan. He was always active in the community. He coached little league teams in Franklin Township, Coached Franklin Township Pop Warner Football, was a member of East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, and could always be counted on to sponsor youth athletic teams and cheer them on where you could hear him yell “Stick it in their ear” from the stands.

Hersch, as he was affectionately known, was pre-deceased by his parents Jonas and Alice Daniel, his brother Paul Daniel, his in laws, Lester and Rosalina Lewis, sister-in-law Gloria Lewis, brothers-in-law Edward Lewis, Gene Mendez and Sonny Andrade, and nephews Jason Lewis and Alex Firth.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia “Patty” Daniel, and their children, Scotty Daniel and his wife Debbie, Staci Santiago and her husband Carlos “Pete”, Craig Daniel and his wife Stephanie, Shannon Daniel, and Corrie Daniel, Vera Voytko and husband Ed. He is also survived by his brother Marc Daniel; sister Robyn Firth and her husband Jeff; sisters-in-law Rosanne Andrade and Susan Lewis; brother-in-law Sheldon Lewis and wife Sharon; a cherished friend and chosen sister, Eva Montgomery; his grandchildren Brooke Daniel and her partner Andrew Hyatt, Tylere Daniel and his wife Kristen, Travis Daniel his wife Jaye, Gabriella Daniel and her partner Malcolm Ogunkoya, Riva Daniel, Casey Daniel and her fiancé Brian Hayes, Jake Daniel and his wife Cecilie, Kelson Hopson and his wife Neke, and Sydnee Hopson; and his great-grandchildren Carter, Denver, Cameron, Reyna, Kairo, Wesley, Romy, Osiris and Makenna, and four legged buddy Bart. He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by everyone he knew.

Visiting will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. November 16 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. November 17 at the funeral home. Please arrive by 10:15 a.m.

Graveside services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions in memory of Alan be made to Patty Daniel, to help offset funeral costs.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments