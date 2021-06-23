Life Story: Agnes Ann Paduch, 91; Among Original St. Matthias Parishioners

Agnes Ann Paduch, 91, passed away on June 22 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Perth Amboy on October 24, 1929 to Anna and Andrew Nemchick and moved to Fords where she spent the rest of her childhood years. In 1952, she married her husband, Joseph Paduch, and moved to the Middlebush section of Franklin Township and lived in the home she and her husband built. Joseph died in 1998.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Perth Amboy, Class of 1947. She prided herself on being the only member of her immediate family to graduate high school and then went on to further her education at Newark Prep. She was first employed as a medical secretary to Dr. Meinzer of Perth Amboy and Dr. Mark of Woodbridge. She retired as a line worker of Revlon Cosmetics Company in Edison in 1984 after 18 years.

Agnes was a devout parishioner of St. Matthias Parish in Somerset since the church was established. She was very religious and relied on her faith and prayer to get her and her loved ones through tough times. Poetry was also healing for her, often writing beautiful works of art that captured her experience and emotions.

Agnes spent her life helping others close to her. She cared for several close family members until their death, helped to raise two of her grandchildren, and was the “rock” for many of her surviving family members. Aggie’s home was a place of comfort for many and she always made sure to have plenty of homemade meals and sweets.

Aggie enjoyed many hobbies such as crafting by needle point, crochet and plastic canvas. She wrote many editorials through the years to her local newspaper, enjoyed reading her Reader’s Digest, tending to her flowers, and using her laptop for email, solitaire, and finding inspiring and cute Youtube videos. She was also a self-proclaimed Fox News “junkie”; and she was very patriotic and grateful to be a first generation American citizen.

In addition to her parents, eight siblings, and husband she was preceded in death by several other extended family members, friends, and her great-granddaughter, Angel.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Eric & Patsy Paduch; her daughter, Joanne Borys; her son, Kurt Paduch, and longtime companion, Darlene Kinzler; goddaughter, Sister Jean Marie Holup SSCM, and other loving nieces and nephews. Additionally, she was a loving “Mimi” and “Gram” to her four grandchildren, their spouses, and her four great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 25th at 10 AM at the St. Matthias church in Somerset. Committal service and interment to follow in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, Hopelawn.

At Agnes’s request others should “bury their sorrow in doing good deeds.” Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: Wounded Warriors, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the American Cancer Society.



