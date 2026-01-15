Life Story: Adrienne Holmgren Spencer, 74; Longtime Township Resident

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Adrienne Holmgren Spencer, 74, who passed away peacefully on January 4 in Lady Lake, Fl.

Adrienne was born on June 26, 1951, in New York City. In 1964, her family moved to the suburbs of New Jersey, where she lived until her retirement in 2006. After graduating high school, Adrienne pursued a varied and fulfilling professional career. She worked at Cosmopolitan magazine and later owned and operated a highly successful nail salon. Her business allowed her to fully express her creative spirit—Adrienne was a talented artist who won a citywide art contest during her middle school years. She later retired from St. Peter’s University Hospital, where she worked in the medical billing department.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mitchell and Tita Holmgren; her beloved identical twin sister, Eleanor Olson, her constant and confidante throughout life, and her nephew and godson, Scott Mitchell Lysenko.

Adrienne is survived by her loving husband, Bill Spencer; her devoted stepchildren, Quinn Spencer and Erin Spencer; her siblings, Mitchell Holmgren and his wife Mary Holmgren of Readington, and Romelle Lysenko and her husband Stan Lysenko of Somerset; her nephew, Stan Michael Lysenko and his husband Andrew Burleson, and her nephew Max Holmgren.

Adrienne was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease in 2013. In June 2014, her stepdaughter Erin selflessly donated a kidney — an extraordinary gift of life that granted Adrienne nearly twelve additional years. Adrienne was boisterous and unapologetically herself, fiercely loyal, and blessed with several lifelong friendships. An avid reader, she was rarely without a book and found comfort, escape, and joy in reading.

Services will be private.

