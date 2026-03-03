Landscapers Weigh In On Proposed Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban

GIVING THEIR OPINION – Several local landscapers appeared at the March 2 Environmental Advisory Commission to talk about a proposed ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

Several local landscapers stopped in to the Environmental Advisory Commission March 2 to give their opinions on the proposed ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

Their reaction wasn’t overwhelmingly negative, but they did express some skepticism on several aspects, including enforcement, affordability and practicality.

The Commission took up the topic at its January 5 meeting, when Commissioner Arnold Schmidt unveiled his proposal.

The proposal discussed by the Commission would allow the fossil fuel-powered leaf blowers only from March 15 to May 15 and October 1 through December 15, and would prohibit them the rest of the year.

The reasoning for the split prohibition, Schmidt wrote in a side note to the Township Council, was that the more powerful gas-powered leaf blowers should be allowed during Fall cleanup, when more power is needed.

“The Council can reassess this in the future, if so desired, for stricter prohibition times as electric and battery operated equipment becomes more common,” Schmidt wrote in the side note.

Use of the fossil fuel-powered blowers would be limited to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The use of the blowers would be prohibited on Sundays and national holidays, according to the proposal.

Violations would be determined by “verified complaints,” when a resident or tenant “is affected at or within his or her property line,” according to the proposal.

Schmidt said he invited the landscapers to the meeting to get their input.

Attending were Bruce Yager Jr. of Yager Lawn Maintenance, Art Wilmont of AW Contracting, and Amy Wilmot and Will Dupree of Spooky Brook Landscaping.

Schmidt said he invited the landscapers to the meeting because “we want to give you the opportunity to provide input for us to consider and decide whether we should amend some of our wording. Once the council receives our final product, it will be up to them to decide whether to move forward with this or not. If they decide to move forward with this, they will put it on their agenda to be introduced to the public at a council meeting, and at some time in the process, you have the opportunity during a council meeting and public session to voice your opinions and concerns.”

“This is something that we’ve thought about for several years,” Schmidt said. “The main reason that people complain about the noise. That’s the bigger reason. But there’s also the air pollution reason.”

Dupree noted that the change will be expensive for the landscaping companies.

“A lot of those expenses are just going to get, unfortunately, you know, passed on to homeowners and associations or whoever it’s going to be,” he said. “You know, you’re not going to charge them for the $700 leaf blower that you’re going to have to buy now …”.

“And we have four landscape crews with three to four people in each crew, and there’s four to five backpack blowers in each trailer, one for each guy, and then one for a backup if something breaks,” he said. So, I mean, that’s a huge expense.”

Yager pointed out that the batteries used in the blowers don’t last a full eight-hour day.

“So now you’re talking about either putting a generator in the truck, which will be running to recharge the batteries, or you’re going to put a system in your truck to charge the batteries for the equipment, which you’re going to have your truck running,” he said. “So there it’s not beneficial to anybody either to sit there having your truck running because go buy the batteries, you’re not going to buy five batteries for one day. The cost is so inefficient.”

Dupree suggested banning gas-powered blowers only in certain areas, such as residential zoners.

“So if we’re working over off of Cottontail and Davidson Avenue when there’s really no residential houses around and it’s just an industrial park, you know, obviously in that particular setting, they’re at work,” he said. “They’re not in their backyard and at home.”

“That was something that I originally thought about when I was putting this first draft together,” Schmidt said. “It’s something that we might want to revisit as far as if you’re, and I’m just throwing this out here, if you’re 500 feet or 1,000 feet away from residential areas or something like that, there might be exceptions.”

“We could say, for instance, that the ordinance would only apply in residential zones.,” Commissioner Ted Chase said.

“I agree that that’s a possibility, but a residential zone that is right next to, because of zoning, a commercial or industrial property, you know, that could be a problem,” Schmidt said. “So it would have to be a situation, in my mind, X amount of feet away from a residential zone.”

Commissioners will review the comments made by the landscapers for further discussion at the next meeting.

