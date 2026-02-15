Lady Warriors Shock Gil St. Bernard’s, 53-49, In SomCo Tournament Semis

FOCUS – Jamila McRiney takes a moment before sinking the first of two free-throws with seconds left in the Somerset County Tournament game against Gil St. Bernard’s.

Aleah Sunkins scored a double-double and Alissa Myers sunk the 100th 3-point shot of her career during the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team’s upset victory over Gil St. Bernard’s February 14 in the semi-final round of the Somerset County Tournament.

Sunkins, a Senior guard, recorded 20 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Myers, a Junior, scored 12 points – all of them from outside the arc – and also grabbed two rebounds.

The win breaks a 5-year winless streak for Franklin against the Knights, including a 64-53 loss in December.

Lady Warriors coach Jimmy Kreie said the game was a make-good for the Knight’s earlier win, a game which he said Franklin “let slip.”

“Our seniors stepped up,” he said. “Alyssa stepped up big time. Gianna stepped up and hit that massive three. Our younger players, they were just phenomenal.”

“They played hard as hell,” Kreie said. “We were the hardest-playing team. We played harder, and we kept them off the glass.”

Franklin out-rebounded Gil 37-19.

“And now we get to practice on Thursday that means something,” Kreie said.

Gil jumped out to a fast start, taking the first quarter 14-6.

Franklin responded about half-way through the second quarter, outscoring the Knights 18-8 and in the process erasing an 11-point deficit.

Franklin led 24-22 at the half.

The second half was more balanced. The teams tied and traded leads several times.

When the third quarter buzzer sounded, the Knights had outscored Franklin 15-12 and held a razor-thin 37-36 lead.

The Lady Warriors showed their tenacity in the fourth quarter, with Senior Gianna Mattia hitting a key 3-pointer and Sophomore Nola Bright tying scored twice to break two ties, the first at 47-47, and the second less then a minute later at 49-49.

A steal by Bright with just over 20 seconds left gave the ball back to the Lady Warriors, and Sophomore Jamila McRiney iced the cake by dropping both free throws after she was fouled.

McRiney scored seven points with eight rebounds, Junior Alivia Stewart scored six points with nine rebounds, and Sophomore Nola Bright scored five points with five rebounds.

Senior Gianna Mattia scored three points and one rebound.

The win advances the Lady Warriors to the tournament finals on February 21 against crosstown rival Rutgers Prep.

The meeting will represent the first time the two teams have faced off in the SCT finals since 2019, when then-coach – and current Argonaut assistant coach – Audrey Taylor led the Lady Warriors to an historic 34-0 season and state championship.

Following are some scenes from the game:

