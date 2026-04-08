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Lady Warriors Rout Warren Hills, 15-1, Behind Balanced Offensive Attack

April 8, 2026 High School Sports, Softball, Sports

ON THE RUN – Lady Warrior April Ho is on her way to second base April 7 during Franklin’s softball game against Warren Hills.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors softball team erupted for 12 runs over the first two innings April 7, rolling to a 15-1, 5-inning victory over Warren Hills to improve to 2-1 on the season.

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