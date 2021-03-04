Lady Warriors Down Bridgewater 35-27 In Skyland Tourney Consolation Game

Kyierah Dempsey-Toney goes in for a layup March 3 in the Lady Warriors’ game against Bridgewater-Raritan.

They’re not in the running for a tournament chip, but the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team showed they’re determined to finish the season strong with a 35-27 win over Bridgewater-Raritan on March 3.

The lady Warriors took the lead early in the Skyland Conference Tournament consolation game and held on for just about the entire game, only playing tied with the Panthers for a short time near the end of the game.

With 4:23 left in the game and the score knotted at 25, junior Christina Midgette hit both ends of a free throw to give Franklin a 27-25 lead.

About a minute later, senior Erica Jackson hit one of her three three-point shots, giving the Lady Warriors a 30-25 lead.

Franklin was able to secure the victory in the final minute of the game when senior Kyierah Dempsey-Toney was fouled twice and sank all four free throws, finally giving the Lady Warriors the 35-27 win.

Demspey-Toney led all players with 18 points, Jackson scored nine – all from outside of teh arc – and Midgette contributed seven points.

Iyanna Cotton contributed one point in the winning effort.

With the win, the Lady Warriors are 6-5 in this COVID-19-shortened season.

They finish out the season on March 5, with a 4 p.m. game against Phillipsburg.

Here are some scenes from the game: