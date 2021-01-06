James Vassanella Picked As Deputy Mayor For 2021

Township Councilman James Vassanella was sworn in as Deputy Mayor during the Council’s January 5 virtual meeting.

The spinning wheel’s arrow landed on Township Councilman James Vassanella this year, making him the Deputy Mayor for 2021.

Vassanella was elevated into the position during the Council’s January 5 virtual meeting.

Vassanella, a Democrat who represents the township’s 5th Ward, last served as Deputy Mayor in 2019. He succeeds Township Councilman Charles Onyejiaka.

While the Mayor is elected by township voters, the Deputy Mayor is picked from among Council members.

Vassanella said he was “honored” to serve as Deputy Mayor.

In his acceptance remarks, Vassanella referenced the COVID-19 pandemic and its affect on the township.

“2020 brought many challenges that many of us thought we … would never have been confronted with,” he said. “COVID is still a serious threat and an ongoing battle. We persevered together, as a governing body and, more importantly, we persevered as a community.”

“We did not allow it to get the better of our spirit in 2020, and we will not allow it to in 2021,” Vassanella said.

“I am so proud to call Franklin my hometown and I look forward to serving as deputy mayor,” he said. “I will try to the best of my ability to play a positive role and make 2021 a great year in a great town.”



