Inaugural College STEADY Programs Aims To Show Importance Of College Planning

TALKING FINANCES – Parents listen to strategies to affording college costs during the College STEADY program at Sampson G. Smith school on June 3.

An inaugural college exposure fair drew about 200 middle school students and their parents to Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus on June 3.

The fair, called College R.E.A.D.Y., was designed by school administration to hammer home the idea with students and parents that it’s not too early to think about life after high school.

The acronym S.T.E.A.D.Y. stands for Scholarship, Teaching, Environment, Activity, Determination, and Youth, said Sampson principal Rebekah Solomon.

“We have many community partners here,” Solomon said. “Everyone from the Franklin Township Police Department to Parks and Recreation.”

“They’re all in there, over 30 community partners,” she said. “I’m really happy about that.”

Also on hand were members from various fraternities and sororities, Solomon said.

Workshops were offered for students and their parents, ranging from how to prepare for college now in Middle School, pathways to trade schools, and confidence building for students, to college funding coaching for parents.

The evening also featured a step show by members of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and the Central Jersey Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and a Q-and-A panel discussion.

“Basically some of the questions cover why middle school matters in preparing for college, overcoming challenges, and staying motivated,” Solomon said.

“This is really a culminating effort to plan for college, yes, but also, what am I doing this summer as a middle schooler, other than sleep,” she said.

“What can I get involved this summer?” she said. “Like the Franklin Township Police Academy Camp, or being a counselor in training for Parks and Recreation, or Franklin Youth Initiative, and things of that nature.”

Solomon said one of her administrative interns, Rashana Evans, was among the team that helped her with the planning.

Working on the project was “wonderful,” Evans said. “She really showed me what an administrator can do to implement their vision in a school.”

The event was important, Solomon said, “because we have to make sure that kids are understanding the importance of college now.”

Here are some scenes from the evening:

