In Your Opinion: We Support Rafiq, Welch, And Wilson

By Walter Jackson, Nancy LaCorte, and Ardaman Singh.

After a combined 30-plus years serving on the Board of Education and as we prepare to step down, we’re proud to endorse Meher Rafiq, Jennifer Welch, and Clara Wilson.

Serving this community has been an honor. We’ve navigated unprecedented challenges together—a global pandemic, challenging budgets, staffing shortages, major facility improvements and redistricting, safety concerns, contract negotiations, technology overhauls, enrollment swings, and constantly evolving state mandates. Through it all, we’ve worked as a team with our staff, parents, the township, and the community, always focused on what matters most: the kids. We’ve approached every decision with transparency, fiscal responsibility, and a serious commitment to our role. That’s what our mission demands—ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive.

Here’s what we’ve learned: effective board service requires more than just winning an election. It means showing up—to board meetings, committee meetings, and the hard conversations. It’s a real time commitment. It means doing your homework, coming prepared, and deeply understanding Franklin’s unique needs. It means being visible, engaged, and invested in this community for the long haul.

That’s exactly what we see in Meher, Jennifer, and Clara.

Meher brings 30-plus years of banking and financial expertise—the fiscal responsibility our district needs as we face ongoing budget pressures. She raised her children here, watched them graduate from Franklin, and has stayed deeply involved through her service on the Planning Board and MLK Foundation Board. Her commitment didn’t end when her kids left our schools. Her focus on strengthening academics while maintaining budget accountability is precisely what Franklin needs.

Jennifer offers 32 years as an educator—invaluable classroom insight that can’t be learned from the sidelines. She’s spent decades developing programs that prepare students for real success, and she knows our district intimately as a parent whose children graduated from Franklin. Like Meher, she’s remained invested long after her own kids moved on because she believes in public education. As she recently said, “There’s absolutely no way that students can learn unless their schools and their community and their curriculum reflect and celebrate and make sure that those students know that they are seen.” That’s the educational philosophy Franklin deserves.

Clara combines the perspective of a former music teacher with the reality of a parent navigating our schools right now with young children. She understands education from inside the classroom and lives the daily challenges parents face. She values the arts, knows what educators need, and understands what families with young children require from their schools. Her wisdom about avoiding rushed changes and taking time to understand before acting reflects the thoughtful leadership we need.

Together, these three span the complete Franklin experience—from young families just beginning their journey to empty nesters who’ve chosen to stay engaged. They’ve been present and active in our community. They understand Franklin. They’re committed to protecting our township’s diversity—which truly is our greatest strength—and ensuring our public schools remain strong, inclusive institutions focused on student success, not political warfare.

The work ahead is significant. Franklin needs Board members who show up prepared, listen to parents, support educators, make sound financial decisions, and maintain the collaborative spirit that’s made our district strong. Board members who understand that this role isn’t about personal agendas—it’s about serving students, period.

Meher Rafiq, Jennifer Welch, and Clara Wilson are those leaders.

We hope you’ll join us in supporting them on November 4th.

