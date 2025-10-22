In Your Opinion: Vote For Shepa Uddin In Ward 2

By Deana M. Luchs.

I cannot quite figure out what Jan Brant really stands for. Two years ago, Ms. Brant stood in support of our mayor and council here in Franklin. Now she is running against them. She claims to be against warehouses, but I attended a Township Council meeting where she clearly said, “I’m not against warehouses.” Which is it? She deserves credit for helping to organize the Canal Walk Action Group to fight the B9 warehouse, but it is not clear what else she stands for.

Why does the GOP Ward 2 candidate not include the words “Republican candidate” on her signs and literature? Until this election year, Ms. Brant was a registered Democrat and was a member of the JFK Democratic Club. As the club’s president, I know this for a fact. When Mayor Kramer ran last time, she posed for a campaign ad with him in Canal Walk. And when the local Democratic Party would not push aside our hardworking council member, Shepa Uddin, so Ms. Brant could run for the seat, she switched parties to run on the GOP ticket. Her signs say that she has bipartisan support. Does she really think that we believe this to be true across all of Ward 2? Other than fighting B9, which is across from her own backyard, what other warehouses has she fought against? Even her campaign signs and ads say: “I live here.” Where is “here”? Ward 2 or just Canal Walk?

So, I ask you again, what does Jan Brant actually stand for?

As a Democrat, I know what I stand for. I care about protecting health benefits for the most vulnerable, increasing affordable housing, feeding those about to lose SNAP benefits, making sure innocent immigrants don’t disappear off our streets, protecting our environment and open space, protecting all peoples’ rights, helping veterans, lowering increased costs, protecting our public schools, etc., especially in this political climate with who is running at the top of the NJ GOP ticket.

Before you vote for Ward 2 Councilwoman, consider that Ms. Brant is unproven and inexperienced. She has no record. Ask yourself what Ms. Brant has done to improve your life as a Ward 2 resident. Please join me by voting to re-elect Councilwoman Shepa Uddin who has shown to be an experienced and proven leader with an accomplished record and will continue to work on behalf of all of us in Ward 2 and Franklin Township.

Ms. Luchs is the president of the JFK Democratic Club.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments