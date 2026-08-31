Roundup Of School Board Committee Action

The reports also disclosed that the District paid $3,823,866 in charter school tuition in August, bringing its year-to-date charter costs to $5,591,101, and that a single harassment, intimidation and bullying investigation completed this month ended with a staff member’s resignation.

Franklin Township Board of Education committees moved a mandated student cellphone policy toward final adoption, endorsed nine new high school courses and set the date for a stadium tribute to the late football Coach Len Rivers during a round of August meetings, according to committee reports.

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