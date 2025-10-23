In Your Opinion: Support Jan Brant For Township Council

By Joe Hoffman.

I’ve been a lifelong Independent and only recently registered as a Democrat, but I’ve always believed that we should vote for the best person — not just the party. This year, that person is Jan Brant.

I’ve watched Jan work tirelessly to protect our community from irresponsible warehouse overdevelopment. When massive warehouse projects were proposed near 55+ neighborhoods, Jan didn’t stay silent. She stepped up, got organized, and led the effort to stop them. She worked side-by-side with residents, studied the zoning laws, attended countless Planning and Zoning Board meetings, and demanded accountability from our elected officials. Because of her leadership and persistence, residents finally had a voice — and developers were forced to scale back their plans.

That’s the kind of leadership Franklin Township needs. Not more rubber stamps, but people who ask tough questions and put residents first.

Supporting Jan isn’t about party politics — it’s about protecting the quality of life in Franklin. She’s smart, informed, and experienced. She listens. She understands the issues that affect our taxes, traffic, and neighborhoods, and she will bring common-sense oversight to the Township Council.

To my fellow Democrats: I know it can feel uncomfortable to vote outside the party. But local government shouldn’t be about party labels — it should be about balance and accountability. When one party holds every seat for too long, it stops listening. Jan represents a chance to restore balance and ensure every voice in Franklin Township is heard.

