In Your Opinion: Report All Ethnicities In Crime Stories, Or None At All

By Steve Wright.

I find it hard to understand the rationale for sharing the ethnicity of suspected crimes committed by ‘Black’ people and not the ethnicity of those arrested of other nationalities? Certainly, the police blog showed the nationality of the 38-year-old Belle Mead man arrested for DWI or the arrest of a 42-year-old Egg Harbor Township man for outstanding warrants, as listed in the June 5th FR&A?

The selective reporting on crimes suspected by ‘Unknown Black male/females’ only serves to villainize a large percentage of the community and stokes fear in others. These actions create a wedge in the beautiful diversity that is found here in Franklin Township and we should all be working to ensure this continues.

The simple ask is, either report the ethnicity for all crimes committed, or none at all.

Editor’s Note: Information that appears in the Police Log is supplied by the Franklin Township Police Department.

