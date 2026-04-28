‘In The Heights’ Earns Nominations In Marquee Awards

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 18 at the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center in Carteret.

Eight Franklin High School students and staff members are among the nominees for the 2026 Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards, celebrating outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre across Middlesex, Somerset, and Mercer Counties.

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