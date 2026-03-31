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Hunterdon Central Sweeps Warriors In Boys’ Volleyball

March 31, 2026 Boys Volleyball, High School Sports, Sports

GETTING READY – Senior Myles Elliott gets set during the March 30 Warriors’ volleyball match against Hunterdon Central.

Cooper McBrierty led a balanced Hunterdon Central attack as the Red Devils defeated Franklin High School Warriors 2-0 in a boys volleyball match on March 30.

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