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Historic Commission Calls for Archaeological Survey, Design Changes Before Supporting Shopping Center

April 9, 2026 Development, Historic Preservation

DESIGN EXPLANATION – Architect Bill Feinberg talks about the materials that will be used on the proposed shopping center at Route 27 and Clover Place.

A proposed shopping center and restaurant on a site that once housed Somerset County’s first courthouse drew scrutiny from the Township Historic Preservation Advisory Commission on April 7, with members calling for ground-penetrating radar surveys, architectural softening and detailed landscaping plans before they will consider granting a certificate of appropriateness.

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