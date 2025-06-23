FTPD Presents 150 Awards During Annual Ceremony

More than 150 awards were recently presented by the Franklin Township Police Department at its annual Awards Ceremony at Franklin Township Police Department proudly hosted its annual Awards Ceremony at The Imperia’s Cristal Banquet Room on Easton Avenue.

The event honored the courage, leadership, and dedication of officers, dispatchers, civilian personnel and community partners whose efforts have made a lasting impact since 2021, according to a press release about the event.

The awards recognized acts of heroism, life-saving efforts, community partnerships, and years of service, according to the release. Notable honors included the 2024 Officer of the Year Award presented to Corporal David Spakowski and the Public Safety Leadership Award to Township Manager Robert Vornlocker.

The day began with a brunch buffet, followed by a formal program featuring a presentation of colors by the FTPD Honor Guard and remarks from Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather and National University’s Emily Ryan.

Special recognition was also given to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Budd Van Lines, and Assemblyman Joe Danielsen for their continued support of public safety initiatives.

HSI supported vital areas, including collaboration during the recent township theft investigations, law enforcement training and education, equipment upgrades, and drug, gang, and violence awareness programs.

Budd Van Lines provided tractor-trailers and warehouse space, enabling the Police Department to receive and benefit from a substantial donation of office furnishing.

Assemblyman Danielsen secured a $500,000 grant that made possible the acquisition of Franklin Township Police Department’s state-of-the-art Mobile Command Center (MCC).

Numerous officers were also commended for their quick responses in emergencies, successful criminal investigations, and expert handling of mental health crises.

“This event reminds us that public safety is a shared responsibility, and our officers, staff, and partners rise to that responsibility every single day,” Maeweather said in the release. “We are proud to honor those who protect with courage, serve with compassion, and lead with integrity.”

