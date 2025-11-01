FTPD Police Log: September 28 – October 4, 2025

09/28/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Prospect St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s tires and shattered the back windshield with a rock. The value of the damage was unknown at the time of report.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Kirby Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a wallet, which contained $60, identification, and credit cards. There were no signs of forced entry.

A 32-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. during the afternoon hours. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $179. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Princeton Junction resident was the victim of a theft on 09/27/25 in the area of Davidson Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s purse, which was mistakenly left behind in a hotel hallway. The purse contained jewelry valued at $400 and perfume valued at $100.

A 25-year-old Plainsboro man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Fairfield during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

09/29/2025

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $10. The suspect stole the merchandise after he became upset over a refused return of an open item by an employee.

09/30/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of St. Anns Ct. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) punctured one of the victim’s tires. A new tire was valued at $200.

A 46-year-old Hillsborough woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Hillsborough PD. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to the Somerset County Jail after she was processed.

10/02/2025

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two unknown females were observed exiting the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise. They fled the area in a Jeep.

10/03/2025

A Hackensack resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Goshen Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle, which was valued at $20,000. The victim was in possession of the keys. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

10/04/2025

A 35-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and turned over to North Brunswick PD.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown female was captured on surveillance exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $2.

A 25-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of South Bound Brook during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released after posting bail.

