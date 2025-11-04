FTPD Police Log: October 5-11, 2025

10/05/2025

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $88. He fled the area on a bicycle.

A hotel located in the area of Davidson Ave. was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke a first-floor window to gain entry into a room being utilized by wedding guests from out of state. There was nothing of value taken from the room, which was unoccupied at the time. The broken window was valued at $1,500.

10/06/2025

A 33-year-old East Windsor man was arrested by East Windsor PD on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A 56-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and turned over to North Brunswick PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 10/03/25 and 10/04/25 in the area of Magnolia Rd. The unknown suspect(s) egged the victim’s house, which caused damage valued at $50.

A New York, NY business was the victim of a theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the evening hours. The reporting person’s e-bike rental was stolen while it was left unsecured outside of business. The e-bike was recovered in an outside jurisdiction a few days later.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting and criminal mischief during the evening hours. An unknown female grew inpatient with the line and exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $9. She returned and threw one of the items back into the store, which caused damage to the box. The suspect fled the area in a GMC SUV.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim was selling an item via Facebook Marketplace when he was contacted by a “John Bryan.” The suspect was able to remove $12,740 from the victim’s bank account after Zelle information was exchanged for the $200 item.

10/07/2025

A 58-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at business located in the area of Easton Ave. He also had an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction and Springfield Twp.. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

An Edison resident was the victim of a theft on 10/03/25 in the area of World’s Fair Dr. The victim believed two female acquaintances stole his cell phone and used it to withdraw $1,300 from his bank account. The phone was valued at $600.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 10/04/25 and 10/05/25 in the area of Sherborne St. The unknown suspect(s) stole four mums from the victim’s back porch. The mums were valued at $100.

A 53-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

10/08/2025

A Bridgewater resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Atrium Dr. during the daytime hours. The unknown suspect(s) punctured one of the victim’s tires. A replacement was valued at $400.

A Somerset resident was the victim of burglary and theft in the area of Village Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect was observed on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle and removing a backpack. The suspect fled the area by jumping a nearby fence. The backpack was valued at $20.

10/09/2025

A Marlton resident was the victim of a theft between 08/15/25 and 10/09/25 in the area of Cottontail Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle, which was parked in a hotel parking lot for an extended period of time. The victim was in possession of the key, and the vehicle was valued at $2,000. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $240. The male fled the area on foot. He is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

10/10/2025

A 37-year-old New Brunswick resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Bound Brook during a disconnected 911 call investigation. The person was processed and released after posting bail.

10/11/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 11/07/23 and 05/30/25. The victim started communicating with an unknown male who was allegedly in the US Army. The suspect convinced the victim to send him $80,000 for safety reasons. The transactions were made via CashApp and Bitcoin. A family member of the victim realized she was being scammed.

An 18-yearold Avenel man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Cortelyous Ln. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 27-year-old Washington resident was arrested for DWI and failing to give CDS to police during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Easton Ave. The person was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

