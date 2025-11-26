FTPD Police Log: October 26 – November 1, 2025

10/26/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 12/01/24 and 10/26/25 in the area of Beaconsfield Pl. The unknown suspect(s) stole a bag of jewelry and trading cards from the victim’s closet. There were no signs of forced entry. The stolen property was valued at approximately $74,000.

10/27/2025

An Atlanta, GA business was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Davidson Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a windshield to the company vehicle. The damage was estimated at $1,500.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $174. The suspect was confronted by an employee in the parking lot, and she fled leaving the merchandise behind. The suspect left the area in a red Toyota.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $75. The suspect fled the area in a tan pick-up.

10/28/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 10/27/25. An unknown male advised the victim via a phone call that she was being accused of criminal activity. The suspect advised the victim to purchase multiple gift cards and provide the serial numbers to him to rectify the situation. The victim suffered a monetary loss of $2,850 before realizing she was the victim of a scam.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Douglas Ave during the daytime hours. The unknown suspect(s) cut the wires to the victim’s doorbell camera. The damage was valued at $100.

10/29/2025

A 51-year-old South Brunswick man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of North Brunswick and South Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and turned over to North Brunswick PD.

10/30/2025

A 36-year-old Lebanon man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Clinton Twp. PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 10/10/25. The victim was contacted by alleged bank representative, “Daniel Thomas.” The suspect advised the victim that his account was compromised. The victim was directed to withdraw $30,700 and deposit it into a digital debit card. After doing so, he realized he was the victim of a scam.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $45. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

10/31/2025

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early morning hours. Two unknown males and an unknown female went behind the unoccupied counter and placed numerous cigarettes and cigars into bags. They exited the store without paying. The stolen merchandise was valued at approximately $1,100.

11/01/2025

A 29-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for defiant trespassing, obstructing the administration of law, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest during a trespassing investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. He caused a scene and failed to comply with officers after he was observed on a property he was previously trespassed from. He also had outstanding warrants out of New Brunswick and Ocean Twp. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

