FTPD Police Log: November 23 – 29, 2025

11/23/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Douglas Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry, and the victim was in possession of the keys. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction several days later.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 11/21/25 in the area of Home St. An unknown male was captured on surveillance stealing the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $73.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $150. The suspect fled the area in a red sedan.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female and unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $557. An employee confronted the suspects in the parking lot, and they left the items behind before fleeing the area in a pick-up.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $30.

A 36-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Raritan Borough PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail.

11/24/2025

A business located in the of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $10. A former employee accompanied the female, and they fled the area on foot.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours. An unknown male arrived at the business in an oil tanker and stole approximately 4,000 gallons of gasoline. The gasoline was valued at $12,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Ambrose St. during an unknown time frame. The unknown suspect(s) entered the vacant home by removing wooden boards from a window. The suspect stole appliances valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 11/22/25 in the area of Barron Cir. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $80.

11/25/2025

A 25-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $421. The suspect was identified, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

11/26/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of wrongful impersonation between 10/19/25 and 11/14/25. The unknown suspect altered their license plate to resemble the victim’s license plate. As a result, the victim incurred unauthorized toll charges valued at $67. The suspect drives a maroon Honda Pilot.

A 53-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Hillsborough during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released after posting bail.

An Edison resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Lindsey Ct. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $1,200. The suspect(s) set off the victim’s car alarm during the process.

11/28/2025

A Baltimore, MD resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Holly St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) slashed two of the victim’s tires. The tires were valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief between 11/26/25 and 11/28/25 in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by damaging the door lock. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged the steering column in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $1,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a door lock to the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $300.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $300. The male ran from the area.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $215. The male fled the area in a gold Honda Civic.

11/29/2025

A 34-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hempstead Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole victim’s base plate for her Ring camera. The base plate was valued at $10.

A 40-year-old Wayne man was arrested for aggravated assault during a disturbance at a business located in the area of Davidson Ave. He engaged in disorderly conduct while intoxicated and assaulted an officer during their attempt to deescalate the situation. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

