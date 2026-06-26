FTPD Police Log: May 31 – June 6, 2026

A 48-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the NJ State Police during a stolen motor vehicle investigation. He was processed and turned over to the NJ State Police.

A 28-year-old Highland Park woman was arrested for hindering apprehension during a trespassing investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. She was found inside of a business after hours and provided a false name to the investigating officers. She also had outstanding warrants out of New Brunswick. She was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.