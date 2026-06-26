FTPD Police Log: May 31 – June 6, 2026
June 25, 2026
Crime, Police Log
A 28-year-old Highland Park woman was arrested for hindering apprehension during a trespassing investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. She was found inside of a business after hours and provided a false name to the investigating officers. She also had outstanding warrants out of New Brunswick. She was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.
A 48-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the NJ State Police during a stolen motor vehicle investigation. He was processed and turned over to the NJ State Police.
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