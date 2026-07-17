Life Story: Frankie Davis, 79; Worked For NYC MTA

Frankie Davis, 79 of Somerset passed away at home on July 10.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he resided in Teaneck for most of his adult life before moving to Somerset in the early 2000s.

Frankie worked as a NYC postal worker and shortly followed as a signal manager for the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

He will be remembered for his random sense of humor and his love of bowling, playing pool, roller skating and catching the games supporting his NY/NJ sports teams the Giants and the Jets. For his later years, Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes became his pasttime hobby.

He is predeceased by his parents, William Davis Sr. and Mattie (Stewart) Davis; and brothers, Glen and Lester Davis.

Surviving and being laid to rest by his daughters, eldest Tonya Davis of (Harlem, NY) Lacresia Henderson of (Lititz, PA) Malika Davis of (Harrisburg, PA) and son, Frankie Davis, Jr. of (NY, New York) brothers, William Davis Jr. of (Wallingford, CT) and Wayne Davis of (Neptune, NJ) and sister Renee Davis of (Somerset) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved ones.

The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement. May God continue to bless you and keep you.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. July 21 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick.

Funeral services are being handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.

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