FTPD Police Log: May 25-31, 2025

05/25/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a robbery in the area of Home St. during the overnight hours. The victim was assaulted by four unknown Black males while walking home. The suspects took the victim’s ID, debit card and $680. They fled in a gray vehicle.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. Two unknown suspects broke a window to gain entry into the business. Once inside they stole $500, liquor, three guitars, and a safe. The business suffered a total loss of $4,030.

A 56-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting and an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a shoplifting investigation at a business located on Hamilton St. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

05/26/2025

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black female exited the store without paying for $527 worth of alcohol. She fled in a gray Chevrolet.

A 20-year-old New Brunswick man was issued a summons for a township ordinance violation relating to fireworks. He was issued the summons for setting off fireworks in the area of Battle Pl. Patrol gave him a warning during a prior call for service for the same issue.

05/27/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Holland Dr. during the overnight hours. The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied. The suspect is believed to a be a juvenile Black male.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 05/23/25. The victim received an email from whom he believed to be his pastor. The unknown suspect advised the victim to purchase gift cards and provide him with the serial numbers. The victim suffered a loss of $600. The victim realized he was scammed when he reached out to his pastor to discuss the gift cards.

05/28/2025

A 26-year-old Somerset man was arrested for three outstanding warrants out of three separate jurisdictions during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by extortion. The victim was communicating with an unknown female suspect online. The suspect threatened to share a photo and video of the victim if he did not send money to her. The victim sent the suspect $300 before realizing he was the victim of a scam.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Holland Dr. during the evening hours. A Black male juvenile stole the victim’s keys while visiting. A short time later patrol units arrested the suspect after a brief foot pursuit. The juvenile was charged with motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest. He was released with a pending court appearance.

05/29/2025

A business located on Franklin Blvd. was the victim of a robbery during the overnight hours. An unknown Black male pushed past an employee with stolen merchandise and fled the business. The stolen merchandise was valued at $13. No one was injured.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) cracked the rear windshield of the victim’s vehicle with an unknown object.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for alcohol valued at $330. Employees stated the suspect is a frequent shoplifter.

05/30/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Hempstead Dr. during the overnight hours. The victim woke up to an unknown Hispanic male inside her residence. He quickly fled upon being noticed. It appeared he used a pry tool to gain entry via the front door. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 05/14/25. The victim received a phone call from a “Manish Patel” who advised the victim her accounts were hacked. The suspect advised the victim to purchase multiple gift cards. The victim obliged and provided the suspect with the serial numbers. The value of the gift cards totaled $7,185. The victim also provided the suspect with her passport number, social security number and bank account information.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 05/22/25 and 05/23/25. The victim transferred $5,970 to a “Roland Sophia,” an alleged human resources employee for the company the victim was recently hired at. The victim’s bank advised her she was scammed under a fake employment opportunity.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A known shoplifter exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $45. The Hispanic male fled the area on his bicycle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 05/29/25 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $40.

A 45-year-old Somerset man was arrested for burglary, theft, and resisting arrest during a burglary to auto investigation in the area of Phillips Rd. He was observed burglarizing a vehicle by a witness. Patrol located him in the area and apprehended him after a brief foot pursuit. The stolen property was returned to the victim. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

05/31/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours. An unknown Black male broke the glass to a cash register during a disturbance. The male fled on a bicycle prior to police arrival. The damage was estimated to be approximately $200.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown Hispanic male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $19. The suspect fled despite being told to stop by employees.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Holly St. during the overnight hours. The victim’s key fob was located within the vehicle. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft on 05/13/25 in the area of Meister St. Surveillance captured an unknown male entering the victim’s shed and stealing an edge trimmer. The suspect fled on a bicycle. The stolen property was valued at $300.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $18. The suspect is a frequent shoplifter.

