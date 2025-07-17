FTPD Police Log: June 29 – July 5, 2025

06/29/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $200. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 06/27/25 and 06/29/25 in the area of Ulysses Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the front license plate off of the victim’s vehicle. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $44. The suspect fled the area in a silver Volvo. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A 39-year-old Piscataway man was found to have an outstanding warrant out of South River during a motor vehicle stop. Due to the bail amount, he was released on his own recognizance at the scene.

07/01/2025

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief and criminal attempt during the overnight hours. Five unknown suspects attempted to gain access to the business by damaging the front door with a crowbar. They were unsuccessful and fled the area in a vehicle reported stolen by an outside jurisdiction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft sometime within the last year. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s EZ-Pass and incurred charges totaling $64. It is unknown where the theft occurred and there were no signs of forced entry to the victim’s vehicle.

07/02/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of shoplifting and trespassing during the overnight hours. A known male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $40. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction in the area of Oliver St. during the afternoon hours. A male suspect abandoned the vehicle after being involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash. The reporting agency was notified of the recovery. The suspect has been identified.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 06/24/25. The victim applied for a loan and sent a payment of $21,347 to a “Matthew Gambino.” Once the payment was sent, the suspect disappeared and ceased communication with the victim.

07/03/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $100. The suspect is a frequent shoplifter. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A 23-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick and East Brunswick. She was processed and released after posting bail.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of a theft while at a local business during the afternoon hours. The victim dropped his wallet and left the store. A short time later an unknown male picked up the victim’s wallet and placed it in his pocket. The suspect then exited the store. The wallet contained $80 and credit cards.

A 50-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Mongomery Twp. He was processed and turned over to Montgomery Twp. PD.

07/04/2025

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male suspect exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $50. The suspect was identified, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

07/05/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Barron Cir. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package belonging to the victim. The contents were valued at $100.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $406. Loss prevention stopped the suspect and retrieved the items. The business declined to pursue charges. The suspect was formally trespassed from the store and released.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments