FTPD Police Log: July 26 – August 1, 2026

07/26/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 07/23/26 in the area of JFK Blvd. A female acquaintance failed to return the victim’s motor vehicle after she borrowed it. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was located several days later in an outside jurisdiction. The locating agency arrested two individuals who were located inside the vehicle. They were charged accordingly.

A 31-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant issued by the state parole board. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male concealed merchandise within his jacket and attempted to walk out of the store. An employee confronted the suspect, and he placed the $2 item on the counter and fled. The suspect is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

07/27/2026

A 30-year-old Jersey City man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of South Hackensack during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Hamilton St. Okoye was processed and released on his own recognizance.

07/28/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 05/01/26 and 07/24/26 in the area of Amwell Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole a license plate off the victim’s trailer. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A 48-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Ari Dr. The resident was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

07/29/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft and criminal mischief in the area of Kirby Ln. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was observed on surveillance stealing the victim’s motorcycle by dragging it. The suspect was unsuccessful due to a wheel lock and abandoned the motorcycle a short distance away. The wheel lock was damaged during the process.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Kirby Ln. during the overnight hours. Patrol observed the victim’s center console ajar prompting contact with the registered owner. The victim confirmed their unlocked vehicle was entered and property valued at $100 was stolen from within. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Kirby Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole property valued at $100. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Princeton resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of South Middlebush Rd. during the morning hours. An unknown female scratched the victim’s parked vehicle during a possible road rage incident. The suspect admitted to victim that she damaged her vehicle before fleeing the area in a Toyota.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Daniel Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole personal property valued at $780. Within the stolen property was a key fob belonging to the victim’s second vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Lyon Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $250.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Crabapple Ln. during the morning hours. Two unknown males were captured on surveillance stealing four unsecured tires located outside of the victim’s residence. The tires were valued at $508.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 07/18/26. A suspect by the name of “Vicki” purchased cookies from the victim’s TikTok account. The victim never received payment. The suspect advised the victim to call Zelle customer service and provided a phone number. During the conversation the victim provided her bank account numbers. The unknown suspect withdrew $330 from the victim’s bank account.

A 47-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Monroe Twp. during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Hamilton St. Torres was processed and released after posting bail.

A Brooklyn, NY resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Tracey Ct. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $710.

07/30/2026

A 32-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He was observed by an employee exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $55. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Marvin Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the vehicle’s door handle, steering column, and ignition in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The value of the damage was unknown at the time of report.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 07/24/26. Three unknown males were captured on surveillance exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $2,382.

A 40-year-old North Plainfield woman was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located on Elizabeth Ave. She was observed by an employee concealing merchandise valued at $40 and attempting to leave the store without paying. She was processed and released on a summons.

A Roseland resident was the victim of a theft while at a business in the area of Easton Ave. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unsecured locker and stole her wallet. The wallet contained $250, credit cards and identification. The wallet was valued at $400.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $54. The suspect fled the area on foot.

08/01/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An employee observed a female exit the store without paying for merchandise valued at $20. Patrol located the suspect. Management requested payment for the items in lieu of prosecution. The suspect paid for the items.

Your Thoughts

comments