FTPD Police Log: July 19 – 26, 2025

07/19/2025

An Edison resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Dewald Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by damaging the door handle. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged the steering column in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The suspect(s) were unsuccessful.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle. It was recovered a short time later, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 07/16/25 via a phone call. The victim was contacted by an alleged Affinity Credit Union employee who advised the victim that his debit card was compromised. During the call $54,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s home equity account. The victim received confirmation from his bank that the call was fraudulent.

07/20/2025

A 45-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI and assault by auto during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of South Middlebush Rd. Injuries were reported as a result of the crash. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Domino Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $5 and foreign currency valued at $1.75.

Somerset residents were the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Domino Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered two unlocked vehicles and stole an unknown amount of loose change and a pair of sunglasses valued at $5.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Domino Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $40.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 07/19/25. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $390. The suspect fled the area in a blue Chrysler van.

07/21/2025

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a burglary and theft during the overnight hours. An unknown male was observed on surveillance forcing entry into the store where he proceeded to steal alcohol valued at $17. The suspect fled the area in a gold vehicle.

A 43-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Reler Ln. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle, which was valued at $15,000. There was evidence of a broken window left at the scene. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hempstead Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unsecured bike from a first-floor patio. The bike was valued at $200.

07/22/2025

A 33-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Martin St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 43-year-old Somerset was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Atlantic City during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A Piscataway resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Winston Dr. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet, which contained identification and credit cards.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Kee Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s rear yard and stole a floor jack from behind the house. The jack was valued at $990.

A 40-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The resident was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

07/23/2025

A 50-year-old New Brunswick resident was arrested for shoplifting, defiant trespassing, and hindering apprehension during an investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. The person exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $7 and provided a false name to the investigating officers, and also had an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick. The person was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Norma Ave. during the overnight hours. The victim’s vehicle was stolen by two unknown suspects who were captured on surveillance near the victim’s vehicle at the time of the act. The vehicle was valued at $10,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 02/06/25 and 04/26/25. The victim was contacted by a “Elisa Dupott” via WhatsApp. The suspect convinced the victim to invest $90,785 into a website called Coinbase. The victim realized he was scammed when the money was transferred into another account.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hooper St. during the afternoon hours. An unknown female delivered a package to the victim via DoorDash. The suspect snapped a picture of the delivered package and proceeded to place it back in her vehicle before she drove off. The contents were valued at $79.

07/24/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $20. The suspect fled the store after being confronted by an employee. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $8. The suspect fled the area on a bike. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $17. The same suspect shoplifted from the store approximately one hour prior.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $9. The suspect fled the area in a Honda.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $384. The suspect fled the area on a bike. The suspect has been identified.

A Flanders business was the victim of a theft in the area of School House Rd. on 07/22/25. Surveillance captured an unknown suspect stealing a construction vehicle (track steer) from a construction site. The vehicle was valued at $100,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

07/25/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft while at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s credit cards from an unsecured locker. The credit cards were used at businesses located in outside jurisdictions.

A 64-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Fairfield Twp. and Lawrence Twp. during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Somerset St. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A 24-year-old Elizabeth man was found to have an outstanding warrant out of West Orange during a motor vehicle stop. Due to the bail amount, he was released on his own recognizance at the scene.

07/26/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $239. The suspect fled the area on a bike. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

