FTPD Police Log: January 19-24, 2026

01/19/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Canterbury Cir. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) scratched the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $1,000.

01/20/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/31/25. The victim received a notification from her bank requesting confirmation of a $600 transaction for a rental vehicle during travel. After the victim responded to the notification, she observed $524,000 withdrawn from her account by an unknown suspect.

01/21/2026

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $73. Patrol identified the suspect as a 42-year-old Somerset man. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

01/22/2026

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $26. The suspect dropped the items when confronted by two employees. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect which yielded negative results.

A 54-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 01/18/26. The victim sent $175 to “Jeffrey Rodriguez-Dominguez” as a deposit on an apartment. Once the money was sent, the victim realized she had responded to a fake advertisement.

01/23/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $17. A 29-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested a short time later and charged with defiant trespassing and shoplifting in relation to this incident. He was processed and released on a summons. The New Brunswick man was later arrested during a trespassing investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. He returned to the business he previously shoplifted from. He was arrested and charged accordingly for the previous incident. He was also charged with criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to this incident. He was processed and released on a summons.

A 32-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, and resisting arrest during an investigation in the area of Somerset St. Patrol located him within a vehicle that did not belong to him. He was found to be wearing latex gloves and was in possession of property that was not his. While being detained, he took flight on foot. After a brief foot chase he was apprehended without incident. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt and criminal mischief in the area of South Dover Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke the victim’s vehicle door handle in a possible attempt to gain entry. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 01/22/26 in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unsecured bicycle while it was left unattended outside of a business. The bicycle was valued at $350.

01/24/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise. The male fled the area with the items despite being confronted by an employee. The value of the merchandise could not be determined at the time of report.

